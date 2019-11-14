Amit Shah wants Congress to apologise for “malicious” campaign

Senior Ministers of the Narendra Modi government on Thursday demanded that the Congress and its former president Rahul Gandhi apologise to the country after the Supreme Court dismissed review petitions on the acquisition of the Rafale fighter jets.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah termed the verdict a befitting reply to the Congress and its leaders, who carried out a “malicious and baseless” campaign against the BJP government, and demanded that they apologise.

“The Supreme Court’s decision to dismiss the review petitions... is a befitting reply to those leaders and parties that rely on a malicious and baseless campaign. After today’s rebuke from the Supreme Court, the Congress and its leader, for whom politics is above national interest, must apologise to the nation,” he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the allegations of corruption were aimed at maligning the Prime Minister and demanded that the Congress apologise.

“The allegation of corruption in the Rafale deal was nothing but an attempt to malign the clean and honest image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government. The people of India will not forgive the Congress for its slanderous campaign and calumny. The Congress should apologise for misleading the people,” he said, while being on a tour of Arunachal Pradesh.

He said the government had bought the Rafale jets in a transparent manner, keeping in mind the urgency for enhancing India’s defence preparedness.

Hailing the court’s order as a victory for national security, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “It is the recognition of the honest decision-making process of the Narendra Modi government... Satayamav Jayete [Truth alone prevails]. The Congress must apologise and Rahul Gandhi, in particular, must apologise to the country.”

Mr. Prasad said, “People having a saga of corruption — from the jeep scandal to Bofors to submarine to AgustaWestland — were undertaking a political programme masqueraded as the quest for justice. Raising false allegations over the Rafale deal was the lowest point of political discourse; he [Mr. Gandhi] stooped to the shameful extent of misquoting the Supreme Court deliberately.”