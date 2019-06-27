Amit Shah calls on kin of deceased police officer in Srinagar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday visited the family of police officer Arshad Ahmed Khan, who died in a militant attack in Anantnag on June 12, in Srinagar.

An official said Mr. Shah, who arrived in Srinagar on Wednesday on a two-day visit, called on the family of Khan in the capital’s Balgarden area.

Khan, 37, is survived by two kids, wife and aged parents. He died of bullet wounds on June 16 after getting injured in the fidayeen attack in Anantnag.

Mr. Shah also met top security officials of the Unified Headquarters in Srinagar to assess the situation on the Line of Control, counter-insurgency operation and anti-separatist crackdown.