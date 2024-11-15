 />
Amit Shah unveils Birsa Munda’s statue in Delhi’s Baansera Park

‘On the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, the whole year, starting from today till next November 15, will be celebrated as Aadiwasi Gaurav Din,’ says Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Published - November 15, 2024 01:17 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah after unveiling of a statue of freedom fighter Birsa Munda on his 150th birth anniversary, celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, at Bansera Garden in New Delhi, Friday, November 15, 2024.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah after unveiling of a statue of freedom fighter Birsa Munda on his 150th birth anniversary, celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, at Bansera Garden in New Delhi, Friday, November 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday (November 15, 2024) unveiled a statue of legendary tribal leader Birsa Munda on his 150th birth anniversary at the entrance of Baansera Park on Ring Road here and said the whole year till November 15, 2025 will be celebrated as Aadiwasi Gaurav Din (Tribal’s Pride Day).

Mr. Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in 2021 announced that India would forever celebrate this day as Aadiwasi Gaurav Din since Bhagwan Birsa Munda was born on this day in Jharkhand.

"On the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary, the whole year, starting from today till next November 15, will be celebrated as Aadiwasi Gaurav Din, Mr. Shah said.

"We can see Bhagwan Birsa Munda's life by dividing it into two parts. One is to protect the tribal culture and the other is the spirit of making supreme sacrifice for the freedom of the country. At the age of 25, he scripted a story which is still remembered even after 150 years," he added.

3,000-kg statue

The statue unveiled by Mr. Shah on Friday, which is also celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas across the country, weighs approximately 3,000 kg.

The statue has been crafted by two experienced sculptors from West Bengal who have ensured that it captures a sense of liveliness in its form.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar renamed the Sarai Kale Khan intersection as Bhagwan Birsa Munda Chowk.

