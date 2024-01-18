GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Amit Shah to visit Assam, Meghalaya from January 18-20

Amit Shah will also take part in the 61st Raising Day celebrations of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in Tezpur, Assam.

January 18, 2024 05:02 am | Updated 05:02 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during an inauguration of the new building of the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies (CRCS) at the World Trade Centre, in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during an inauguration of the new building of the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies (CRCS) at the World Trade Centre, in New Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will undertake a three-day visit to Assam and Meghalaya beginning January 18 during which he will attend the plenary session of the North Eastern Council, the passing out parade of Assam Police commandos and inaugurate a cyber security operational centre, sources said on Wednesday.

Shah will also take part in the 61st Raising Day celebrations of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in Tezpur, Assam.

After arriving in Shillong on Thursday, the home minister will inaugurate a cyber security operational centre of the Assam Rifles on the premises of the paramilitary force's headquarters in the capital of Meghalaya.

On Friday, Shah will attend the 71st plenary session of the NEC at the state convention centre in Shillong and subsequently review the functioning of the North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC) at the same venue.

On Saturday, the home minister will attend the 61st Raising Day celebrations of the SSB at the SSB complex in Tezpur.

In the afternoon, he will attend the 13th triennial conference of the All Bathou Mahasabha at Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district.

In the evening, Shah will attend the passing out parade of 2,551 Assam Police commandos at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati. Later, he will launch a book, 'Assam's Braveheart Lachit Barphukan', at Srimanta Sankardeva International Auditorium in the city.

The home minister will also inaugurate the Brahmaputra Riverfront in Guwahati before returning to Delhi.

