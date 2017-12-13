Amit Shah to make debut in Rajya Sabha

This winter session, BJP President Amit Shah will make his debut in the Rajya Sabha and he will occupy the front row seat that once was occupied by present Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leader of the House Arun Jaitley, Mr. Shah will be the third in hierarchy in the Rajya Sabha.

The Opposition’s voice will be lower by many decibels this winter session as three of its key speakers will be missing. The front row of the Opposition benches will have new faces. CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, who was denied a second term by his party, will not be seen. His place will be taken up by T.K. Rangarajan.

Janata Dal (United) rebel Sharad Yadav, another front bencher, who has been recently disqualified, will be replaced by R.C.P. Singh. The JD(U) which joined the National Democratic Alliance, will be sitting closer to the treasury benches.

BSP supremo Mayawati, who resigned in the last Parliament session, was replaced by her deputy in the party Satish Mishra.