Amit Shah to inaugurate first phase of theme park on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Pune on November 20

November 17, 2022 12:02 am | Updated November 16, 2022 10:57 pm IST - Pune

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the first phase of 'Shivsrushti', a theme park based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, at Narhe Ambegaon in Pune city on November 20.

The project had been conceptualised by Padma Vibhushan late Balwant Moreshwar Purandare popularly known as 'Shivshahir' Babasaheb Purandare, who had formed Maharaja Shivchhatrapati Pratishthan for its execution.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Rajya Sabha member Udayanraje Bhosale, Pune Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil and Maharashtra Tourism Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha will also be present for the inauguration function, said Jagdish Kadam, trustee of the Pratishthan.

The Prathishthan was formed in 1967 by late Chhatrapati Rajmata Sumitraraje Bhosle of Satara and late Chhatrapati Maharaj Shreemant Pratapsingh Raje Bhosle. The Shivshrushti project was launched in 1998-99 with an aim to create awareness about the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, he said.

"This is the largest historical theme park in Asia and its first phase will be inaugurated by Union minister Amit Shah. The first phase's key element Sarkarwada, an architectural expression, which is equipped with an administrative centre, research library, multipurpose hall and exhibition galleries, will be inaugurated by Mr. Shah," Mr. Kadam said.

Visitors will be able to see different forts, the scene of coronation and the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's escape from Agra, through 3D technology.

"The project has been created using state-of-the art technology. The theme park will be open for public from December 1 and online booking is mandatory for visiting it," Mr. Kadam said.

