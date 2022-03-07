Amit Shah to address rally in Agartala to mark fourth anniversary of BJP government in Tripura

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. File | Photo Credit: PTI

March 07, 2022 22:22 IST

Home Minister to lay foundation stone for National Forensic Sciences University

Union Minister of Home and Cooperation Amit Shah will visit Tripura on Tuesday to attend programmes to mark the fourth anniversary of the BJP-led coalition government in Tripura. He would address a public rally at the Vivekananda Stadium here and grace two central government-aided projects.

The BJP – IPFT alliance government headed by Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb assumed office on March 9, 2018 after ending the 25-year-rule of the CPI(M) led left front.

State BJP leaders claimed that the public rally will be one of the biggest they have held in the State. Senior police officers are supervising security arrangements for the Union Home Minister at different venues.

Besides addressing the rally, Amit Shah would lay the foundation stone of Tripura Campus of the NFSU at Anandanagar, near Agartala. The campus is now temporarily functioning at a government building here.

Union Minister of State Pratima Bhoumik, State’s Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Debbarman, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and the Vice-Chancellor of NFSU, Gujarat, Dr. J. M. Vyas are among those who will grace the laying of the foundation stone programme.

The central government has sanctioned ₹ 100 crores for for the establishment of the NFSU campus over 50 acres of land. Mr. Shah will offer prayers at the famous Tripureswari Temple in south Tripura and inaugurate a programme in the temple vicinity.

Earlier on January 21, the Union Home Minister virtually addressed a programme to commemorate Tripura’s 50th Statehood Day. He envisaged the flow of investments as the State is getting road, rail and waterway connectivity through Bangladesh.