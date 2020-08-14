Coronavirus | Amit Shah tests negative for COVID-19

New Delhi

14 August 2020 18:14 IST

The Union Home Minister, who tested positive on August 2, was admitted in Medanta Hospital, Gurugram

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday that he had tested negative for COVID-19 infection.

Mr. Shah, who tested positive on August 2, was admitted in Medanta Hospital, Gurugram.

“Today my Corona test report has come negative. I thank God and extend my gratitude to all those who wished me well and lent strength to me and my family in these tough times. On the advise of doctors I will stay in home isolation for few days,” he tweeted.

Advertising

Advertising

He also thanked the doctors and paramedical staff at the hospital who helped him fight the infection.