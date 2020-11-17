Amit Shah calls Gupkar Alliance an ‘unholy global gathbandhan’

New Delhi

17 November 2020 15:04 IST

In a series of tweets, Mr. Shah said the “Indian people will no longer tolerate an unholy ‘global gathbandhan’ against our national interest"

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday termed the coalition of political parties in Jammu and Kashmir, known as the Gupkar Alliance, an “unholy global gathbandhan” against the national interest. He questioned whether the Congress, reported to be in informal seat-adjustment arrangements with the People’s Alliance of the Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) for the District Development Council (DDC) polls, endorsed what the leaders of the alliance had said on the restoration of Article 370.

In a series of tweets, Mr. Shah said the “Indian people will no longer tolerate an unholy ‘global gathbandhan’ against our national interest. Either the Gupkar Gang swims along with the national mood or else the people will sink it.” He accused the parties making up the alliance such as the National Conference (NC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) of trying to collude with foreign powers and showing disrespect to the Tricolor.

Jammu and Kashmir is going in for an eight-phase DDC polls from November 28 to December 19.