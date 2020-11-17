Amit Shah terms PAGD as ‘Gupkar Gang’; asks whether Congress endorses alliance leaders' views

In a series of tweets, Mr. Shah also questioned Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on whether they support the PAGD

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday termed the coalition of political parties in Jammu and Kashmir, known as the Gupkar Alliance, an “unholy global gathbandhan” against national interest.

He questioned whether the Congress, reported to be in informal seat adjustment arrangements with the People’s Alliance of the Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) for the District Development Council (DDC), whether it endorsed what leaders of the alliance have said on the restoration of Article 370.

In a series of tweets, Mr. Shah said that the “Indian people will no longer tolerate an unholy ‘global gathbandhan’ against our national interest. Either the Gupkar Gang swims along with the national mood or else the people will sink it”.

He accused the parties making up the alliance, like the National Conference and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), of trying to collude with foreign powers and also showing disrespect to the Indian tricolour.

He also demanded to know whether the Congress party was in agreement with the sentiments expressed by leaders of the Gupkar Alliance. Jammu and Kashmir is going in for an eight phase poll for District Development Councils between November 28th to December 19th.