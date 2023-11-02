Amit Shah terms Congress 'cut, commission, corruption' party; slams INDIA bloc constituents

November 02, 2023 04:00 pm | Updated 04:00 pm IST - Karnal (Haryana)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 2 targeted the Congress by describing it as a party of “cut, commission and corruption” and also slammed the Opposition INDIA alliance, saying 27 parties have joined hands to serve their own interests. “The BJP, on the other hand, works for the welfare of the people,” he said.

Addressing the "Antyodaya Sammelan" programme which was organised by the Haryana government in Karnal, Mr. Shah also congratulated the Manohar Lal Khattar dispensation for carrying out overall development of the State and it ended corruption, nepotism and improved the law-and-order in the last nine years.

He slammed Haryana Congress leader Bhupinder Hooda, saying, "I want to ask (Bhupinder) Hooda ji whether the development which took place in the last nine years (under the BJP) is visible or if (your) eyes are still shut. The Congress is a party of cut, commission and corruption. The party's hand (election symbol) is not with the people of Haryana," the Union Home Minister alleged.

Calling terming the INDIA bloc a ‘Ghamandiya’ (arrogant) alliance, Mr. Shah alleged that all the 27 constituents of the Opposition bloc are “parivarvadis” (dynasts). All the 27 outfits are ‘parivarvadis’. Some have to adjust their son, some have to make their son Prime Minister, some have to save their son from agencies while some have to make their son Chief Minister. Some have to become Madam’s loyalists. Can these people do any good for the people?” Mr. Shah said.

“He also targeted the Congress over the Ram Temple issue. For decades after Independence, the Congress kept the Ram Temple issue hanging and hindered its construction,” he alleged.

