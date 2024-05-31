Amit Shah takes stock of rain, flood situation in northeast; assures help

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on May 31 took stock of the rain and flood situation in northeastern states and assured them of all possible help.

Mr. Shah said he briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the situation in Assam, Tripura, Manipur, Meghalaya and Mizoram and he also expressed solidarity with the people affected.

"Deeply concerned about the natural disasters triggered by Cyclone Remal in Assam, Tripura, Manipur, Meghalaya and Mizoram. Also briefed PM Shri @narendramodi ji on the situation, who expressed solidarity with those affected," Mr. Shah said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The Home Minister also spoke to the Chief Ministers of the five states and took stock of the situation while assuring them of all possible help.

"Our thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones and prayers with those injured for a speedy recovery. The situation is being closely monitored and authorities are providing all possible assistance to the affected," he said.

The flood situation continues to be grim in many places in the northeast with a a few lakh people affected following incessant rainfall in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, officials said.

At least six people died in the flood, rain and storms in Assam since May 28, they said.

The Haflong-Silchar Road has been completely cut off after a stretch was washed away near Harangajao while the Haflong-Harangajao route has been blocked by multiple landslides.

Train services, cancelled or short-terminated due to landslides along the Haflong-Badarpur rail route, are yet to be restored, the officials said.

The southwest monsoon has entered Assam and other parts of the northeast region ahead of its scheduled time due to the effect of Cyclone Remal, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.

