ADVERTISEMENT

Amit Shah takes charge as Union Home Minister

Updated - June 11, 2024 01:31 pm IST

Published - June 11, 2024 12:45 pm IST - New Delhi

Amit Shah visited the National Police Memorial to pay homage to policemen who had laid down their lives while serving the nation before taking charge of the Home Ministry

PTI

Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at his office for assuming charge in New Delhi. The Hindu | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Top BJP leader Amit Shah took charge as the Union Home Minister for the second consecutive term on June 11. Mr. Shah has been holding the portfolio since 2019.

Narendra Modi 3.0: Portfolio of Union Council of Ministers

Before taking charge of the Ministry, he visited the National Police Memorial in New Delhi’s Chanakyapuri to pay homage to policemen who had laid down their lives while serving the nation.

Union Minister Amit Shah pays tribute at the National Police Memorial before taking charge as Home Minister in New Delhi on June 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The 59-year old was elected from the Gandhinagar constituency in Gujarat in the Lok Sabha election. Mr. Shah has also retained his other portfolio in the Ministry of Cooperation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US