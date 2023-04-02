HamberMenu
Amit Shah speaks to Bihar Governor on communal violence, to send additional forces

Communal violence rocked Sasaram and Bihar Sharif towns during Ram Navami festivities.

April 02, 2023 10:56 am | Updated 10:56 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Police personnel attempt to maintain law and order after clashes broke out between two groups during a procession a day after ‘Ram Navami’, in Nalanda district. File

Police personnel attempt to maintain law and order after clashes broke out between two groups during a procession a day after ‘Ram Navami’, in Nalanda district. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on April 2, 2023 expressed concern over incidents of communal violence in Bihar, and spoke to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to take stock of the situation, sources said.

The Union Home Ministry has decided to send additional paramilitary forces to Bihar to assist the state administration in handling the situation arising out of the violence.

The additional forces will be sent following a request of the Bihar government “The home minister spoke to the Bihar governor and took stock of the situation. The Home Minister expressed his concern over the violence in the state,” the sources said.

ALSO READ
Communal tensions in two Bihar towns post-Ram Navami

The Governor is believed to have apprised Mr. Shah about the prevailing situation in the State.

The police till Saturday arrested 45 people in connection with the communal violence at Sasaram and Bihar Sharif.

Vehicles, houses and shops were torched and several people injured in the communal flare-ups reported in both towns.

In Sasaram, the district administration ordered imposition of prohibitory orders on Friday afternoon after re-eruption of clashes.

Mr. Shah had cancelled his proposed Sunday tour of Sasaram where prohibitory orders are in place.

State BJP chief Samrat Choudhary blamed the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar for the cancellation of the function at Sasaram, organised to celebrate the birth anniversary of Emperor Asoka.

Mr. Shah will address party workers in Nawada on April 2, 2023 as per schedule.

