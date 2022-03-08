Amit Shah sounds poll bugle in Tripura, urges people to give BJP another 5 years

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb during the BJP-IPFT government’s fourth-anniversary celebrations, in Agartala on March 8, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

March 08, 2022 16:43 IST

The Union Home Minister asserts that Tripura benefited from numerous welfare schemes and projects announced by Prime Minister Modi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday urged the people of Tripura to vote for the BJP for another five years for the sake of all-round development of the State. He claimed that the incumbent government headed by Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb had implemented many development and welfare projects, and would address the remaining issues at the earliest.

Assembly election in Tripura is scheduled to be held in February 2023.

Addressing a mega rally at the Swami Vivekananda Stadium here to mark the completion of four years of the BJP-led coalition government in Tripura, Mr. Shah lashed out at successive Congress and left front governments for their alleged failures to uplift social and economic status of people, and restore peace in the State.

He specifically targeted the CPI(M) , blaming the party for 'instigating chaos, corruption and political unrest during its long drawn rule’. He asserted that Tripura benefited from numerous welfare schemes and projects announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr. Shah praised Mr. Deb for his ‘good work’ and highlighted benefits people got from Central schemes related to housing, water supply, electricity and health. Tripura had an immense scope to get advantage from its ambitious horticulture sector and export of farm produce from the State to the rest of world had now become a reality, he stated. He also mentioned the introduction of a special agriculture train for the State farmers.

Architect of BJP’s triumph

Mr. Shah, who is credited as an architect of the BJP’s triumph in the State in 2018 Assembly elections, ending the 25-year-rule of the CPI(M)-led left front, said he would visit the State ahead of next polls.

“Vote for BJP”, he made an election appeal before the crowd. The BJP would make a small State like Tripura the number one in the country. He also claimed that only his party could establish good governance, ensure security, peace and development.

Mr. Deb and Union Minister of State Pratima Bhoumik gave brief speeches.

Before attending the rally, the Union Home Minister offered prayers at the famous Tripureswari Temple in south Tripura and inaugurated a carved silver-made door at the temple. He arrived by a special BSF flight at the Maharaja MBB Airport before noon and immediately boarded a chopper to fly to the temple site.