Amit Shah reviews security situation in Manipur

Updated - November 17, 2024 08:14 pm IST - New Delhi

Home Minister Amit Shah directed security officials to take all possible steps to ensure peace

PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday (November 17, 2024) reviewed the security situation in Manipur and directed top security officials to take all possible steps to ensure peace in the Northeastern state, sources said.

Mr. Shah held the meeting soon after he returned from Maharashtra after cancelling his election rallies there.

Also Read: Manipur Govt urges Centre to withdraw AFSPA

The Home Minister reviewed the security situation in Manipur with top security officials and directed them to take all possible steps to ensure peace, the sources said.

The move came as the situation in Manipur, which has been reeling from ethnic strife since May last year, continued to be volatile following protests and violence after the recovery of bodies of women and children.

