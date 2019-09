Amit Shah reviews J&K situation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir amidst reports of around 230 terrorists waiting at terror launch pads in Pakistan occupied Kashmir to enter the country, officials said.

During the two-hour long meeting, also attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba among others, the Home Minister was given a detailed presentation on the prevailing security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly along the International Border and the Line of Control.

Mr. Shah took stock of the situation and was briefed about the steps taken to maintain peace along border areas as well as in the Valley, a security official said.

The meeting came amidst report that around 230 terrorists were brought to terror launch pads by Pakistan to push them into Jammu and Kashmir.

Lieutenant General K.J.S. Dhillon, General Officer Commanding, 15 Corps, which looks after the Kashmir Valley, had recently said there have been infiltration attempts from across the border.

“The launchpads in PoK have been full — tanzeems including LeT, JeM, Hizbul and Al Badr, frequently come to Pakistani posts. Every day, there is firing. Attempts of infiltration are also made in Poonch, Rajouri and Jammu sectors,” he had said.

Normal life remained affected in Kashmir Valley for the 43rd consecutive day on Monday following abrogation of Article 370 on August 5. Most of the shops remained shut and public transport was off the roads. Internet services remained suspended across all platforms.

While landline across the Valley were functional, voice calls on mobile devices were working only in Kupwara and Handwara police districts of north Kashmir.

While most areas of the Valley were restriction-free, the deployment of security forces continued on the ground to maintain law and order, another official said.