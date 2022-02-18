Amit Shah reviews J&K security situation

Special Correspondent February 18, 2022 19:58 IST

MHA says number of terror incidents had declined from 417 in 2018 to 229 in 2021

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with National Security Adivisor Ajit Doval, during a meeting to review the security situation in Jammu & Kashmir, at Ministry of Home Affairs, in New Delhi, on February 18, 2022 | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, according to a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) statement. The Ministry noted that the number of terror incidents had declined from 417 in 2018 to 229 in 2021, while the number of security forces personnel killed in action reduced from 91 in 2018 to 42 in 2021. The meeting was attended by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Army Chief Gen. Manoj Naravane. Mr. Shah appreciated the efforts of the security agencies that resulted in the reduction in terror incidents over the last few years. “The Union Home Minister directed that the security grid should be further strengthened to ensure zero cross-border infiltration and to eliminate terrorism,” the statement said.



