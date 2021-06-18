Amit Shah reviews development work in J&K

NEW DELHI

18 June 2021 22:24 IST

Minister calls for swift completion of projects

Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday reviewed various development projects of Jammu and Kashmir.

Mr. Shah said all-round development and welfare of the people of J&K was the top priority of the Centre. He also congratulated the Lieutenant-Governor, Manoj Sinha, and his team for achieving 76% vaccination across the Union Territory.

“The Home Minister impressed upon speedy completion of the Prime Minister’s development package, flagship and iconic projects and industrial development projects,” said a Ministry of Home Affairs release. He directed the administration to ensure that refugee package benefits reached all the refugees from PoJK, West Pakistan and those who had to migrate from Kashmir to Jammu, at the earliest.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Shah asked for swift completion of several other development schemes, start of the 3,000 MW Pakal Dul and Keeru hydroelectric projects and fast tracking of other 3,300 MW projects.

The Home Minister said all the farmers should be provided benefits of the schemes being implemented for them.

The Lieutenant-Governor and senior officials attended the meeting.