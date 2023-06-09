ADVERTISEMENT

Amit Shah reviews Amarnath Yatra security arrangements 

June 09, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - New Delhi

Minister directs officials to ensure that pilgrims have a comfortable darshan

The Hindu Bureau

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs a high-level meeting over the preparedness for the Amarnath Yatra that is scheduled to start from July 1, in New Delhi, on June 9, 2023. J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha, Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and other dignitaries are also seen. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday reviewed the security arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra held every year in Jammu and Kashmir. The Yatra will commence on July 1 and conclude on August 31. 

At the meeting attended by J&K Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha, the Minister said that it is the priority of the government that Amarnath pilgrims should have comfortable darshan and not face any difficulty. 

A statement said the Minister directed to make adequate security arrangements on the entire route of Amarnath Yatra. He stressed on providing smooth arrangements from the airport and railway station to the yatra base camp. He also directed to provide air service from Srinagar and Jammu in the night for the convenience of pilgrims.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials were directed to ensure adequate stock of oxygen cylinders, adequate number of medical beds, ambulances, and helicopters to meet any medical emergency. He instructed to ensure better communication systems and deployment of machines to immediately open the route in case of a landslide.

The pilgrims will be given RFID cards so that their real-time location can be traced. Each pilgrim would be provided with ₹5 lakh insurance and ₹50,000 for each animal. Apart from this, arrangements for tent city, Wi-Fi hotspots and proper lighting will be made on the travel route.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US