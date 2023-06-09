Amit Shah reviews Amarnath Yatra security arrangements 

June 09, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - New Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday reviewed the security arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra held every year in Jammu and Kashmir. The Yatra will commence on July 1 and conclude on August 31.

At the meeting attended by J&K Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha, the Minister said that it is the priority of the government that Amarnath pilgrims should have comfortable darshan and not face any difficulty.

A statement said the Minister directed to make adequate security arrangements on the entire route of Amarnath Yatra. He stressed on providing smooth arrangements from the airport and railway station to the yatra base camp. He also directed to provide air service from Srinagar and Jammu in the night for the convenience of pilgrims.

Officials were directed to ensure adequate stock of oxygen cylinders, adequate number of medical beds, ambulances, and helicopters to meet any medical emergency. He instructed to ensure better communication systems and deployment of machines to immediately open the route in case of a landslide.

The pilgrims will be given RFID cards so that their real-time location can be traced. Each pilgrim would be provided with ₹5 lakh insurance and ₹50,000 for each animal. Apart from this, arrangements for tent city, Wi-Fi hotspots and proper lighting will be made on the travel route.