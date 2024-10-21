ADVERTISEMENT

Amit Shah pays tributes to martyred police personnel on Police Commemoration Day

Updated - October 21, 2024 10:55 am IST

More than 216 police personnel killed in line of duty in the past one year, Mr. Shah said in his address

The Hindu Bureau

Amit Shah | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday (October 21, 2024) paid tributes to all police personnel who died in the line of duty on the Police Commemoration Day.

More than 216 police personnel killed in line of duty in the past one year, Mr. Shah said in his address.

Emerging threats from drones, narcotics, misuse of AI to disrupt peace and conspiracy to provoke religious feelings to fan communal tensions, cyber crime, infiltration, smuggling of arms and terrorism are some of the challenges ahead, he added.

The three criminal laws when fully implemented will ensure justice in three years (after a case is registered), Mr. Shah said.

Extending his heartfelt gratitude to the police personnel for all the sacrifices they have made for the nation, Mr. Shah said this is an occasion that honours the infinite sacrifices they and their families make to see India safe.

“On the Police Commemoration Day, I bow to our martyrs immortalised by their supreme sacrifices in the line of duty,” he wrote on X.

(With PTI inputs)

