Amit Shah on three-day visit to northeast, to address BJP workers

BJP president J P Nadda is also scheduled to arrive in Assam on Friday evening to attend party-related programmes.

PTI Gangtok/Guwahati
October 07, 2022 12:21 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

File photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah | Photo Credit: The Hindu

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a three-day northeast tour, starting on October 7, 2022, during which he will inaugurate a dairy conclave in Sikkim and meet BJP leaders there, followed by a slew of programmes in Assam.

BJP president J P Nadda is also scheduled to arrive in Assam on Friday evening to attend party-related programmes.

Taking to Twitter, Mr. Shah wrote, "Leaving for the Northeast on my 3-day visit to Sikkim and Assam. Today will inaugurate the 'Eastern and North-Eastern Zones Dairy Cooperative Conclave- 2022' at Gangtok followed by a series of programs in Assam.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Mr. Shah's itinerary for October 7, as posted on the microblogging site by his office, the home minister will unveil a statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Rajbhavan in Gangtok, after which he would inaugurate the dairy conclave.

Later in the day, Mr. Shah will meet BJP's core group in Sikkim before leaving for Assam.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Shah and Mr. Nadda are also scheduled to hold a meeting with Assam BJP's core committee on Friday at state guest house in Guwahati.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Bharatiya Janata Party
Sikkim
Assam

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app