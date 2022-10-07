Amit Shah on three-day visit to northeast, to address BJP workers

BJP president J P Nadda is also scheduled to arrive in Assam on Friday evening to attend party-related programmes.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a three-day northeast tour, starting on October 7, 2022, during which he will inaugurate a dairy conclave in Sikkim and meet BJP leaders there, followed by a slew of programmes in Assam.

Taking to Twitter, Mr. Shah wrote, "Leaving for the Northeast on my 3-day visit to Sikkim and Assam. Today will inaugurate the 'Eastern and North-Eastern Zones Dairy Cooperative Conclave- 2022' at Gangtok followed by a series of programs in Assam.”

According to Mr. Shah's itinerary for October 7, as posted on the microblogging site by his office, the home minister will unveil a statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Rajbhavan in Gangtok, after which he would inaugurate the dairy conclave.

Leaving for the Northeast on my 3-day visit to Sikkim and Assam. Today will inaugurate the "Eastern and North-Eastern Zones Dairy Cooperative Conclave- 2022" at Gangtok followed by a series of programs in Assam. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 7, 2022

Later in the day, Mr. Shah will meet BJP's core group in Sikkim before leaving for Assam.

Mr. Shah and Mr. Nadda are also scheduled to hold a meeting with Assam BJP's core committee on Friday at state guest house in Guwahati.