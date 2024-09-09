Amit Shah on a two-day tour to Maharashtra

Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Mumbai on Sunday (September 8, 2024() for a two-day visit to the financial capital. Mr. Shah, unveiling the documentary ‘Mumbai Samachar - 200 Not Out’ on Sunday, said, “There should be no political leader without an ideology and no journalist with an ideology.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He will seek the blessings of Lalbaugcha Raja on Monday. He will also hold meetings with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other Mahayuti leaders.

The opposition has slammed Amit Shah over his visit to Lalbaugcha Raja. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut blamed Amit Shah for “weakening”, the financial position of Maharashtra. “His politics have maimed the State as he tried to move trade, employment, and business to Gujarat. I am scared he will take Lalbaugcha Raja also there,” Mr. Raut said.

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP MLA Ashish Shelar hit back at Mr. Raut, demanding to apologise for their actions of restricting the Ganeshotsav during their government and “disrespecting” the Lalbaugcha Raja. “Even before being BJP’s president Amit Shah has been visiting Lalbaugcha Raja. Mr. Raut may have forgotten, but it was their party that broke the 150-year-old tradition of public Ganesh festivals for the first time.”

Though Mr. Shah visits Mumbai every year during Ganeshotsav to seek the blessings of Lalbaugcha Raja, this visit has assumed significance because of the current political scenario in the State.

Speaking to The Hindu, BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhyay called Mr. Shah’s visit “devotional” but has the possibility of discussing political matters. “He will be offering his prayers to Lal Baugcha Raja. They may discuss political matters concerning MahaYuti during the meeting with Mr. Fadnavis and Mr. Shinde, but nothing apt can be said,” he added. Mr, Shinde, Mr. Fadnavis, and a few NCP leaders will be present and discuss the progress related to schemes and policies implemented at the meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the Mumbai Samachar documentary launch, Mr. Shah engaged with the Mahayuti leader at the Sahyadri guest bungalow in Mumbai’s Malabar Hill on Sunday. The leaders reportedly discussed the assembly constituencies, seat sharing, and campaigning strategies during the meeting. Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekar Bawankule on Friday, announced that State’s senior party leaders, including Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, would actively participate in the campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Mr. Shah’s schedule for Monday includes meeting with Devendra Fadnavis at 10:45 A.M. and with CM Eknath Shinde at 11.15 P.M. at their respective residence, where he will seek the blessings of lord Ganesha, and then he will offer his prayer at Lalbaugcha Raja, and later visit BJP leader Ashish Shelar.

In poll-bound Maharashtra, Mr. Shah’s visit bears strategic importance as the seat-sharing in the ruling tripartite Mahayuti is still underway. BJP is looking to reach a consensus on various matters, including stability in Mahayuti. Given the rift between the key allies- Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction). Recently, NCP threatened to quit over Shiv Sena leader Tanaji Sawant’s “vomit” comment. All parties clashed over credits for the poster scheme ‘Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin’.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.