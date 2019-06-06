Amit Shah may get Vajpayee’s house

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to be allotted late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Krishna Menon Marg residence in central Delhi, government sources said on Thursday.

Vajpayee had moved to the Krishna Menon Marg bungalow in 2004 after his government was voted out, and stayed there with his family for nearly 14 years. His family vacated the house in November last, after his death in August.

A government source told PTI that the bungalow had been allotted to Mr. Shah.

According to sources, Mr. Shah, who is also the BJP president, recently visited the house. He suggested some changes and renovation work had started. “The work should be completed in a month or two,” another source said.

Mr. Shah, who took charge as a Union Minister for the first time earlier this week following the landslide victory of the BJP-led NDA, is currently staying at 11, Akbar Road residence.

When Vajpayee moved to the Krishna Menon Marg house, he had got the municipal number changed from 8 to 6-A.

After the Modi government came to power in 2014, it was decided that no government bungalow previously occupied by a leader in Delhi would be converted into a memorial after their death.

The government has already built the ‘Sadaiv Atal,’ memorial for Vajpayee, near the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal, a place designated for the last rites of presidents, vice-presidents and prime ministers.