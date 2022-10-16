Amit Shah lays foundation stone for new terminal building and expansion of Gwalior airport

The new terminal building will have an area of 20,000 sq metres as compared to the existing 3,500 sqm.

PTI Gwalior
October 16, 2022 16:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday laid the foundation for the new terminal building and expansion of the Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Airport in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new terminal building will be constructed at an estimated cost of ₹446 crore, an official said.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan were present on the occasion.

The new terminal building will have an area of 20,000 sq metres as compared to the existing 3,500 sqm, the official said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

After the expansion, the airport will have the capacity to park 13 planes as against the existing capacity for three aircraft, the official said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app