Amit Shah launches helpline for cyber fraud

17 June 2021 22:03 IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has launched a national helpline, 155260, and its reporting platform for preventing financial loss due to cyber fraud. The helpline was soft-launched on April 1.

The helpline has been made operational by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, in coordination with the Reserve Bank of India, all major banks, payment banks, wallets and online merchants.

Since its soft launch, in a short span of two months, the helpline has assisted in saving more than ₹1.85 crore, with Delhi and Rajasthan saving ₹58 lakh and ₹53 lakh, said a government release.

