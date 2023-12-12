Amit Shah is unaware of history, Rahul says in response to the Home Minister blaming Nehru for the Kashmir issue

December 12, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - New Delhi

Hitting back at Home Minister Amit Shah for blaming the late first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, for the Kashmir “blunder”, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on December 12 said Mr. Shah did not know history as he had “the habit of rewriting it”.

On December 11, during a debate on two Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Bills, Mr. Shah had asserted that it was Nehru’s “blunder” to agree to take the Kashmir issue to the United Nations.

“Pandit Nehru gave his life for India; he was in jail for years. Amit Shah-ji is unaware of history. I cannot expect him to know history; he has the habit of rewriting it,” Mr. Gandhi, who is Nehru’s great-grandson, told media persons outside Parliament on December 11. “It is just a way of distracting people from real issues,” he added.

Mr. Gandhi reiterated that the “basic issue” was to conduct a caste-based census, and, “who has how much share of the country’s resources and wealth”. “This is the basic issue but they [the BJP] don’t want to discuss it and run away from it. We will take this forward and ensure that the poor get their rights,” Mr. Gandhi said.

The former Congress chief also didn’t agree with the view that the voters of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan had rejected the party’s outreach towards Other Backward Classes (OBC). He said the main issue was the share of Dalits, tribals and OBCs in the country’s system.

“No, they have not rejected. Yes, they [the BJP] have given an OBC Chief Minister [in Madhya Pradesh] but that’s not the issue. The question is, what is their [the OBCs’] share in the structure? The Prime Minister is an OBC but the government is run by 90 officers and there are only three of them,” Mr. Gandhi said.

“To distract from the main issue, they will sometimes talk about Jawaharlal Nehru, sometimes something else but the main issue is one of share and participation,” he added.