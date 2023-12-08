Amit Shah is responsible for the present situation in J&K, claims Lalu Prasad

December 08, 2023 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - Patna

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad on Thursday slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remark on India’s first Prime Minister late Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

Mr. Prasad said that Mr. Shah has no knowledge about the history of the country. The former Chief Minister blamed Mr. Shah for the present situation in Jammu and Kashmir and problems in PoK (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir).

On Wednesday while speaking in parliament, Mr. Shah said that Mr. Nehru made a historical blunder because of which Kashmir and the nation have suffered for seven decades.

While speaking to the journalist in Patna, Mr. Prasad said, “The attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and problems in PoK are taking place due to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Modi government. Their policies are responsible for the present situation. Amit Shah has no knowledge about the history of the country. Terrorist attacks are continuously taking place and the situation is worse than before. It is all happening because of Amit Shah.”

On 22, November , two army captains and two soldiers were killed in action in the encounter between security forces and terrorists in Rajouri. One estimate suggested that 13 security personnel and 22 militants were killed in the Jammu region this year.

During the discussion on Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill and Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2023 in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Mr Shah claimed that after the removal of Article 370, separatism has ended and terrorism has reduced significantly.

On Wednesday, Mr. Shah had said, “Two big mistakes were made by (former PM) Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru during his tenure as Prime Minister, due to which Kashmir had to suffer for many years. The first was to declare a ceasefire when our army was winning. If there had been a ceasefire after three days, PoK would have been a part of India today. The second is to take our internal issue to the United Nations. It was not a mistake but a blunder.”

Mr. Prasad also challenged Mr. Shah to win the Lok Sabha election in Bihar. Mr. Prasad claimed that Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will win 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“We will not allow BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) to win even a single seat in Lok Sabha polls and I challenge Amit Shah to win Lok Sabha seat in Bihar,” Mr. Prasad said.

Asked about the meeting of the INDIA block, Mr. Prasad said it would be held on 17-18 December in which all the big leaders of all opposition parties would come together and strategy against BJP would be made.

He further claimed that all political parties have made their preparations for the Lok Sabha elections and everyone will throw the Modi government out of power.