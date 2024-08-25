GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Amit Shah inaugurates NCB's zonal office in Chhattisgarh's Raipur

A meeting on the scenario of narcotics substances in Chhattisgarh being chaired by Amit Shah

Published - August 25, 2024 12:11 pm IST - Raipur

PTI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the zonal office of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur. File

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the zonal office of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday (August 25, 2024) inaugurated the zonal office of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur, a government official said.

“The office is located on the third floor of the Central Secretariat building in Sec-24 of Nava Raipur Atal Nagar,” he said.

“Mr. Shah virtually inaugurated the NCB’s office from a hotel in Nava Raipur. Among those present were Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy CM Vijay Sharma, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, and officials of various departments,” the official said.

“Subsequently, a meeting on the scenario of narcotics substances in Chhattisgarh being chaired by Mr. Shah started,” he said.

Mr. Shah has been on a three-day visit to Raipur since Friday. On Saturday, he chaired meetings on the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) situation and inter-state coordination on Naxalism, the official said.

