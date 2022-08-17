Amit Shah inaugurates National Security Strategies Conference

Counter-terrorism, radicalisation, crypto currencies, drone technology, and Maoist outfits discussed

Special Correspondent New Delhi
August 17, 2022 23:25 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Home Minister Amit Shah during inauguration of the 2-day National Security Strategies Conference-2022 in New Delhi on August 17. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the two-day National Security Strategies Conference, attended by 600 police officers in virtual and physical mode, on August 16.

Deliberations were held on various national security issues, including the use of crypto currencies, a government official said. The conference is organised by the Intelligence Bureau.

“On the first day of the conference, deliberations were held on various subjects of national security, including counter-terrorism, radicalisation, issues pertaining to crypto currencies, counter rogue drone technology, and challenges posed by Maoist outfits,” the official said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Shah emphasised the importance of human intelligence in countering terrorism, and underscored the crucial role of police officers in districts in identifying emerging terror hotspots.

The Minister also inaugurated the National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS) developed by National Crime Records Bureau for quick disposal of cases with the help of a centralised finger print database.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The NSS Conference brings together a mix of police officers and and experts from specialised fields.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
India
national security
security

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app