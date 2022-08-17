Amit Shah inaugurates National Security Strategies Conference

Home Minister Amit Shah during inauguration of the 2-day National Security Strategies Conference-2022 in New Delhi on August 17. | Photo Credit: PTI

Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the two-day National Security Strategies Conference, attended by 600 police officers in virtual and physical mode, on August 16.

Deliberations were held on various national security issues, including the use of crypto currencies, a government official said. The conference is organised by the Intelligence Bureau.

“On the first day of the conference, deliberations were held on various subjects of national security, including counter-terrorism, radicalisation, issues pertaining to crypto currencies, counter rogue drone technology, and challenges posed by Maoist outfits,” the official said.

Mr. Shah emphasised the importance of human intelligence in countering terrorism, and underscored the crucial role of police officers in districts in identifying emerging terror hotspots.

The Minister also inaugurated the National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS) developed by National Crime Records Bureau for quick disposal of cases with the help of a centralised finger print database.

The NSS Conference brings together a mix of police officers and and experts from specialised fields.