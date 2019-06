Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir from Wednesday.

This will be his first visit to the State after assuming charge as the Union Home Minister.

Mr. Shah is expected to oversee the security arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra that commences on July 1. He will also attend the Unified Command Headquarters meeting in Srinagar.

Jammu and Kashmir is presently under the President's rule.