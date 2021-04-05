Sukma encounter: Amit Shah to visit Chhattisgarh, hold high-level meet

Jagdalpur

05 April 2021 09:43 IST

It will be Mr. Shah’s first visit to the Bastar region after assuming the charge of Union Home Minister.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah flew to Chhattisgarh on Monday, two days after 22 security personnel were killed in an ambush by the Maoists in south Bastar’s Tarrem. One Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) commando is still missing.

During his day-long visit, Mr. Shah is expected to visit Jagdalpur where he will attend the wreath-laying ceremony for those killed.

A joint team of Chhattisgarh Police comprising the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) along with various teams of the CRPF proceeded for a combing operation in south Bastar on Friday night. An exchange of fire started with the Maoists on Saturday around 12 p.m. and it lasted for over three hours. The bodies of jawans were retrieved 24 hours later on Sunday. The deceased include seven from the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action unit (CoBRA) of the CRPF, a unit specially trained for operations in Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected areas and 15 from the Chhattisgarh Police. Thirty one others were injured.

After the wreath-laying ceremony, Mr. Shah will attend a security review meeting at Jagdalpur police lines with Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, D.M. Awasthi, Director General, Chattisgarh Police, K. Vijay Kumar, Senior Security Adviser, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Arvinda Kumar, Director, Intelligence Bureau, and Kuldiep Singh, Director General, CRPF.

He is also expected to share lunch with CRPF and State police personnel at Basaguda.

Later in the day Mr. Shah is expected to visit the injured security personnel in a hospital in State capital Raipur.

Mr. Baghel and Mr. Shah were campaigning for Assam Assembly election when the attack took place on April 3 and returned to Raipur and New Delhi respectively only on April 4 evening as the death toll climbed.