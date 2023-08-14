HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Amit Shah hoists tricolour at his residence as part of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement

Central government is celebrating 'Har Ghar Tiranga' from August 13 to 15 under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

August 14, 2023 12:34 pm | Updated 12:34 pm IST - New Delhi

ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah waves the national flag with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other dignitaries during the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, in Gandhinagar on Sunday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah waves the national flag with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other dignitaries during the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, in Gandhinagar on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday hoisted a Tiranga at his official residence here in the national capital as a part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement. 

Earlier on Sunday, Mr. Shah flagged off a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Gujarat's Ahmedabad during his visit to the state. "It's been 75 years of Independence, we cannot die for the country since it has already gained independence, but no one can stop us from living for the country," Mr. Shah said after flagging off the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign. 

He further remembered Independence Day of 2022 and said that there was no house that didn't hoist a tricolour. "There was no house that didn't hoist a tricolour on August 15, 2022. When a tricolour is hoisted at every house, then the entire nation will be Tirangamay," Mr. Shah said. 

Central government is celebrating 'Har Ghar Tiranga' from August 13 to 15 under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The idea behind this is to bolster the sense of patriotism within citizens and commemorate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav with the essence of collaborative participation and increased Jan Bhagidari, Secretary, Culture Govind Mohan said while addressing a press conference here on Saturday. 

He said that Har Gar Tiranga campaign launched by the Ministry of Culture has transformed into People’s movement with increasing Jan-Bhagidari. This year the Tiranga rallies are under full swing in various parts of the country and are witnessing immense public participation.

Related Topics

India

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.