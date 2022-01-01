National

Amit Shah expresses gratitude to PM for releasing ₹ 20,900 crore to farmers

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a rally during his visit to Ayodhya.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for transferring ₹ 20,900 crore to 10 crore farmers under the PM Kisan Yojana on the very first day of 2022.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Mr. Shah said the Modi government was making continuous efforts to make farmers self-reliant in the last seven years.

"Without farmer empowerment the overall development of the country is not possible and the country has seen the farmer-friendly Modi government making continuous efforts to make farmers self-reliant since the last seven years," he said.

The home minister said the PM Kisan Yojana has done very well in keeping farmers debt- free by giving them financial support at the most critical time of farming.

The prime minister on Saturday released over ₹ 20,900 crore to more than 10.09 crore farmers across India as 10th installment of financial aid under the PM-KISAN scheme.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, a financial benefit of ₹ 6,000 per year is provided to the eligible farmer families, payable in three equal installments of ₹ 2,000.

The money is transferred directly to the bank account of the beneficiaries.


