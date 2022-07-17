Amit Shah exhorts CMs to hoist tricolour at 20 crore homes in run up to 75 years of Independence

State governments called to promote the Har Ghar Tiranga (tricolour at every door) programme through advertisements; Chief Ministers called to publicise the same through TV channels

Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah interacts with the Chief Ministers of the States and Lt. Governors and Administrators of Union Territories, through video conferencing, regarding the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, in New Delhi on July 17, 2022.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday held a virtual meeting with chief ministers of all States to discuss the hoisting of tricolour at 20 crore homes in the run up to 75-years of Independence.

A statement by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the main objective of the program is that the national flag should be flown in all homes from August 13-15 through public participation, and government and private establishments will also be involved in this effort.

“Flying 20 crore tricolours in homes will be a great achievement and this programme will greatly contribute to inculcating a new sense of patriotism”Amit ShahMinister of Home

“More than 20 crore homes and more than 100 crore people will fly the tricolour in their homes for three days and will rededicate themselves to the service of Mother India,” the statement said.

The minister said the Centre has made arrangements for the production of flags and the flags will be available in post offices and people may also purchase the tricolour online.

He stated that “Flying 20 crore tricolours in homes will be a great achievement and this programme will greatly contribute to inculcating a new sense of patriotism.”

Mr. Shah said Har Ghar Tiranga (tricolour at every door) should be promoted through advertisements by State Governments and Chief Ministers should request TV channels to publicise the programme.