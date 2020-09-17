Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS

Home Minister Amit Shah was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS) on Thursday at 5 p.m., confirmed hospital sources.

He was admitted here four days ago for what the hospital authorities said routine check-up before the monsoon session of Parliament.

The Minister had been suffering from post-COVID medical complication. He was previously admitted to AIIMS on August 18 after his recovery from COVID-19 which he contracted in early August. He had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 2 and received treatment at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.