Amit Shah directs officials to fast-track fencing and construction of roads in border areas 

April 18, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - New Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on April 18 directed officials to fast-track fencing and construction of roads in border areas. He asked officials to make field visits to monitor development schemes, emphasising the importance of sensitivity and the need to develop a personal touch by all senior officials.

Mr. Shah presided over a day-long Chintan Shivir (brainstorming session) with senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on April 18.

The objective was to review the work of the Ministry and to evolve an action plan to implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Vision 2047”.

The discussions held in two sessions commenced with an in-depth review of the status of compliance of the instructions given by the Home Minister earlier.

Mr. Shah reviewed the functioning of the MHA dashboard, Government Land Information System, budget utilisation, e-office and special recruitment drive, priorities and deliverables in the coming years and position on Aatma Nirbhar Bharat. Mr. Shah emphasised on developing ecosystem for cybercrime management, modernisation of police forces and increased use of IT in criminal justice system, land border management and coastal security. He said that enhanced use of Artificial Intelligence should be made to utilise the Crime and Criminal Tracking and Network Systems database for critical analysis of crimes to make the cities safer for women, children and vulnerable sections.

A statement by the Ministry said that the Minister stressed on the need to fast-track the recruitment process and said that anticipating the future vacancies recruitment should be initiated well in advance. He said that meetings of Departmental Promotion Committees should be held regularly so that employees get timely promotions. He also emphasised on taking various welfare measures for Central Armed Police Force personnel such as creating healthcare facilities, improving housing satisfaction ratio among others. The Home Minister also emphasised on the importance of training and said that regular training should be conducted by all wings of the MHA.