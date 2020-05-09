National

Amit Shah concerned as over 500 paramilitary personnel test positive

So far five personnel, two each from the BSF and the CISF and one from the CRPF have succumbed to the virus, while 530 have tested positive.

So far five personnel, two each from the BSF and the CISF and one from the CRPF have succumbed to the virus, while 530 have tested positive.   | Photo Credit: AKHILESH KUMAR

Union Home Minister met the Directors-General of all CAPF and directed proper arrangements for health check-up and treatment of ‘COVID warriors’

As more than 500 paramilitary personnel tested COVID-19 positive in the past fortnight, Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed concern over the increasing number of cases.

Mr. Shah met the Directors-General of all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) on Friday and directed proper arrangements for health check-up and treatment of ‘COVID warriors’ and timely payment of dues in case of casualties, a Home Ministry statement said.

“The suggestions ranged from providing awareness and training about precautions; changing the arrangements in mess and staying facilities in barracks; boosting immunity as per Ministry of AYUSH guidelines; and, ensuring proper personnel management, keeping in view the age of the security personnel and their health history,” the statement said.

The Minister also suggested that there should be sharing of best practices among the CAPFs and also laying down the Standard Operating Procedures for health-related as well as management issues, like sanitisation, and ensuring the use of appropriate protective gear by the personnel etc.

So far five personnel, two each from the BSF and the CISF and one from the CRPF have succumbed to the virus, while 530 have tested positive.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 9, 2020 2:27:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/amit-shah-concerned-as-over-500-paramilitary-personnel-test-positive/article31539290.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY