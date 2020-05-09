Amit Shah concerned as over 500 paramilitary personnel test positive

As more than 500 paramilitary personnel tested COVID-19 positive in the past fortnight, Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed concern over the increasing number of cases.

Mr. Shah met the Directors-General of all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) on Friday and directed proper arrangements for health check-up and treatment of ‘COVID warriors’ and timely payment of dues in case of casualties, a Home Ministry statement said.

“The suggestions ranged from providing awareness and training about precautions; changing the arrangements in mess and staying facilities in barracks; boosting immunity as per Ministry of AYUSH guidelines; and, ensuring proper personnel management, keeping in view the age of the security personnel and their health history,” the statement said.

The Minister also suggested that there should be sharing of best practices among the CAPFs and also laying down the Standard Operating Procedures for health-related as well as management issues, like sanitisation, and ensuring the use of appropriate protective gear by the personnel etc.

So far five personnel, two each from the BSF and the CISF and one from the CRPF have succumbed to the virus, while 530 have tested positive.