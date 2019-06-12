Amit Shah chairs meeting on labour reforms

Home Minister Amit Shah chaired an inter-ministerial meeting on labour law reforms on Tuesday. The government is expected to bring in a Bill in Parliament to expedite the codification of labour laws. The proposed Bill will include national minimum wage for all kinds of employment and also look into the safety of workers.

The two-hour meeting chaired by Mr. Shah was held at his North Block office on Tuesday and was attended by Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

The proposed legislation has been in the works since the previous NDA government came to power in 2014.

“There are 44 central labour laws, which will be concised into four codes. Out of the 44, eight are already redundant and one has gone to the Skill Development Ministry,” an official said.

The government has planned four codes for industrial relations, social security and welfare, wages and occupational safety, among others.