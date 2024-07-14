Union Home Minister Amit Shah on July 14 visited Madhya Pradesh’s Indore and took part in various events, including a drive to plant record 11 lakh saplings across the city in one day.

Mr. Shah also virtually inaugurated 55 Prime Minister’s Colleges of Excellence, one in each district of the State. The colleges, developed by the State Government, will be run under the National Education Policy, 2020.

The plantation drive, launched by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav earlier this month, is part of the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on World Environment Day on June 5. While the Prime Minister’s campaign aims to plant about 140 crore saplings across the country, the Madhya Pradesh drive aims to contribute 5.5 crore to the national tally.

Mr. Shah took part in the drive at the Border Security Force (BSF) campus at Revati Range in the city with Mr. Yadav and State Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya. Alone in Indore, the authorities aim to plan 51 lakh saplings overall, while the target for State capital Bhopal is 40 lakh.

The Sunday drive in Indore also received recognition from the Guinness World Records, and a world record certificate was received by Mr. Yadav and Mr. Vijayvargiya later in the evening.

After the drive was launched in the State, various government bodies joined the campaign. Madhya Pradesh Police also launched a drive to plant 1.25 lakh saplings across the State and urged the public to join the drive through social media or the government’s ‘Vayudoot (Ankur)’ mobile application, which was started to monitor plantation activities in the State.

Speaking at the event in Indore, Mr. Shah said that Madhya Pradesh contributes 12% of the nation’s forest cover and termed the State as the “lungs of Bharat”.

“Take care of the saplings like a child until they grow big, and later, they will care for you like a mother,” Mr. Shah said, adding that while Indore is currently known for things like cleanliness and its food taste, the city will also be known as a green city now.

The senior BJP leader also thanked the State for his party’s victory on all 29 Lok Sabha seats in the recently concluded parliamentary elections.

In one of its first decisions in December last year, the BJP Government led by Mr. Yadav had decided to develop one government college in each district as PM’s Colleges of Excellence inaugurated.

Saying that the colleges met all parameters to provide quality and modern education, Mr. Shah said, “The new education policy has been implemented first in Madhya Pradesh across the country. I would like to congratulate the Madhya Pradesh Government for this important step. In this State, the curriculum for engineering and medical studies was implemented in the mother tongue Hindi.”

Mr. Shah also said that the NEP, 2020, is going to play a key role in Mr. Modi’s target to make India a developed nation by 2047.