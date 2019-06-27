Amit Shah calls for zero tolerance of terror

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday chaired the meeting of the Unified Headquarters, an umbrella organisation of security agencies, and called for zero tolerance of terror.

“There should be zero tolerance towards terrorism and terrorists. There should be continued strict action against terror funding. The rule of law should be enforced,” Mr. Shah told the agencies.

He appreciated the “significant improvement” in all the parameters relating to the security situation.

The Minister directed the agencies to focus “on a safe and smooth conduct of the Amarnath Yatra.”

“All security agencies should be fully alert and take all preventive steps to ensure a violence-free Yatra. There should be no laxity in the enforcement of the SOPs. Senior officers should personally supervise the arrangements at all levels,” he said.

All praise

Mr. Shah, who visited the family of police officer Arshad Khan who lost his life in a terror attack, praised the work of the J&K police in countering terrorism and militancy. He asked the State government to “commemorate the martyrdom of its policemen in their hometowns and villages in an appropriate manner each year”.

“All prominent public places should also be named after martyred policemen,” he said.

He directed the recently created Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) “to focus more on the cases of rampant corruption in the State by the high and mighty.”

Meeting delegations of recently elected panchayat leaders, Mr. Shah urged them “to be the agencies of inclusive growth and development in the rural areas.

“Legislation and government orders alone cannot strengthen panchayats till the time the sarpanches and panches take upon themselves the responsibility of bringing development and benefits of all government schemes to every rural household,” he said.

He called for “equitable growth in all the three regions of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.”

Meanwhile, Governor Satya Pal Malik met Mr. Shah and discussed “equitable growth and development of the State”, a Raj Bhavan spokesman said.