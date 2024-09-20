Amit Shah asks Naxals to lay down arms or face action

Prime Minister Modi has decided that Naxalism and its ideology will be uprooted from the country, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday (September 20, 2024), claiming to end Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in Chattisgarh by March 31, 2026.

While speaking with victims of LWE violence under the aegis of Bastar Peace Committee in New Delhi, the Home Minister appealed to Naxals to give up violence, lay down arms and surrender. “If Naxals don’t listen to my appeal to give up violence, we will soon launch all-out operation against them,” he said.

“In NorthEast and J&K, many people have surrendered guns and joined the mainstream, you are also welcome. But if it doesn’t happen, we will initiate a drive against it and will ensure it’s a success,” he added.

He further said that Naxalism has now been restricted to only four districts in Bastar. “There was a time when Naxalism was widely spread, they dreamed of a corridor from Pashupati (Nepal) to Tirupati (Andhra pradesh). We will end LWE in Chattisgarh by March 31, 2026,” said Mr. Shah.

“It is Home Ministry’s responsibility to establish rule of law across the country. Naxalism is in no way aligned with internal security. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided that we will uproot Naxalism and its ideology from the country,” he added.

Speaking to the victims of LWE violence, he said, “Your pain will enlighten many people in the corridors of Delhi who pretend to be blind and mute to your sufferings. They are concerned with the human rights of people who roam around with weapons but are not bothered about children who are orphaned or those who have been maimed due to the violence.”

The Union Cabinet has approved a proposal by the Chattisgarh government for PM Awas Yojana, toilets, electrification of homes. A new rehabilitation policy for LWE victims will be unveiled in three months, he said.

