Amit Shah asks CRPF to go after "urban Naxals and their facilitators"

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday visited the CRPF headquarters on Friday and told the top brass that “action needs to be taken against urban Naxals and their facilitators.”

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is the largest force deployed in Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected districts. It does not have powers to arrest anyone.

Mr. Shah was given a detailed presentation by Director General R.R Bhatnagar on the various aspects of the force.

A press release issued by the CRPF said the situation in the Maoist-affected States and measures being taken for improving the infrastructure of the camps and measures against improvised explosive devices (IED) were also discussed. “The Home Minister directed the CRPF to carry out an effective and decisive campaign against Left Wing Extremism in the next six months. Action needs to be taken against the urban Naxals and their facilitators,” the CRPF said. Mr. Shah emphasised that road connectivity and medical infrastructure in LWE affected areas should be upgraded.

Help to villagers

He directed that effective action should be taken against the terrorists and law and order be maintained. Mr. Shah said the CRPF should also reach out to villagers and assist them in obtaining the benefits of Central schemes applicable to them.

The Home Minister said senior officers should visit the families of personnel killed in action. He also emphasised the Make-in-India effort and asked the forces to use khadi and indigenously made products, the CRPF said.

Mr. Shah appreciated the valour and the sacrifices of the CRPF and the excellent work being done and their contribution to the internal security of the country. He asked senior officers to reach out to their juniors and jawans.