Amit Shah appeals for double-engine government in MP

February 24, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - Raipur

Making a pitch for the elections scheduled in Madhya Pradesh later this year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday alleged that the short-lived Congress [2018-20] government in the State had discontinued welfare measures that the BJP had introduced for the poor and tribals of the State.

“But fortunately, their government fell and the BJP [that returned in 2020] could reintroduce them. The double-engine government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Madhya Pradesh is committed to the welfare of the poor in Madhya Pradesh,” he said, while addressing a crowd that had gathered at the Kol Janjati Mahakumbh to celebrate Shabri Mata Jayanti in Satna.

Mr. Shah also listed out the various measures for the tribals introduced by the Chouhan government. The tribal vote is considered crucial for the elections. Mr. Chouhan has introduced several schemes for the tribals and his government has continuously celebrated tribal icons and festivals to woo the section that had mostly sided with the Congress in 2018. Even nationally, there has been a renewed push by the BJP to make inroads into the tribal vote bank.

“In all memorials built across the nation, the Kol Revolution is displayed with pride. Be it the valour of Durgavati, the Gond queen, the sacrifice of queen Kamlapati, sacrifices made by Buddhu Bhagat, Jowa Bhagat, or Madara Mahto - the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh led by CM Shivraj Singh has made commendable efforts to immortalise them ” he said.

He also added that Congress never made a tribal person India’s President despite having innumerable opportunities to do so for 70 years.

“But it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who placed Droupadi Murmu in the high office of Rashtrapati Bhavan and expressed his respect for the tribes in India,” he said.