Amit Shah, Adhir face-off over demand for discussion on China

February 08, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Jawaharlal Nehru-led Congress government in 1962, allowed a discussion in the Parliament on the India-China war, after India lost “thousands of hectares of land” while the situation now between the two countries was not comparable to that time.

He was intervening during the speech by the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary, who demanded a discussion on the India-China border issue, which had been consistently denied by the government, after the border face-off between the two countries in 2020.

Mr. Chowdhary was speaking during the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President for her address to both Houses of the Parliament. He said that in 1962, former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had allowed a discussion in the House, at the request of then Jan Sangh MP Atal Behari Vajpayee. As many as 165 MPs had taken part in it. “Why can’t we have such a discussion now,” he queried.

At this, Mr. Shah said, “It was after losing thousands of hectares of land that the discussion was allowed. What are you talking about?”

Mr. Chowdhary persisted and quoted media reports and satellite images featured in news reports on the Chinese settling in villages in Doklam, and the loss of patrolling points in Eastern Ladakh. “If you are right, then why don’t you take an all-party delegation to east Ladakh. We want to see what the situation is like. Why can’t we go? Are you afraid of China,” he asked.

Mr. Shah then said, “Only what is on record of the House is considered authentic information. I want it to be clarified whether he (Mr. Chowdhary) is citing news reports on this very sensitive issue. He can say whatever he wants. But, to speak on such matters without authentic facts is irresponsible,” he added.

