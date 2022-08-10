Amit Shah a backstage hero: Rajnath

Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh during the launch of a book on compilations of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s speeches ‘Shabdansh’, at NDMC Convection Center in New Delhi, on Aug. 10, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

August 10, 2022 22:01 IST

‘Shah was confident truth will come out in Gujarat riot case’

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday described Union Home Minister Amit Shah as “ nepathya ke nayak” (backstage hero) who has worked backstage on big events, without any desire for credit.

Mr. Singh was speaking at the release of the book Shabdansh, a collection of Mr. Shah’s speeches edited by Shiwanand Dwivedi, who has authored a biography of the Home Minister.

No desire for credit

“It will not be an exaggeration to say Amit Shah is a backstage hero. He has no desire for credit. He remains in background and does so many big works for the government and the party and still gets time to study so much,” Mr. Singh said.

Bittersweet memories

He added that Mr. Shah’s life “has been a laboratory and has had its share of bittersweet memories”, noting that the Minister had had to spend several months in jail, a reference to the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case in which he was later acquitted by the court of all charges.

“Investigation agencies harassed him so much,” he said, noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, then Chief Minister of Gujarat, was also targeted, a reference to the Gujarat riots case in which the special investigation team (SIT) gave him the clean chit later.

“Amit Shah had faith that truth will come out which it did,” he added.

NH case

“Shah went wherever probe agencies summoned him and never raised a hue and cry or launched an agitation,” Mr Singh said, a reference to the Congress for its protests over the questioning of its leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case.

“Every challenge made him (Shah) stronger. Without being concerned about acclaim or ignominy, he walked the path of his duties. Rarely do we get an amalgamation of politics and spirituality but it is in him,” Mr. Singh said.

He also pointing out to the variety of topics on which the Home Minister has spoken, which are present in the collection of speeches in the book.