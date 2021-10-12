National

Amit Khare appointed advisor to PM Modi

Amit Khare. File   | Photo Credit: PAUL NORONHA

Former bureaucrat Amit Khare, who last month retired as higher education secretary, has been appointed as advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for two years on contract basis, a personnel ministry order issued on Tuesday said.

Mr Khare, a 1985 batch (retired) IAS officer of Jharkhand cadre, had superannuated on September 30.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Khare as advisor to the prime minister in Prime Minister's Office, in the rank and scale of secretary to government of India, on contract basis, initially for a period of two years, it said.


