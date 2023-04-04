ADVERTISEMENT

Amidst chill in ties, Beijing freezes visas for Indian journalists

April 04, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sources from the Ministry of External Affairs deny the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ claim that India is treating Chinese journalists unfairly, noting that none have been sent back

The Hindu Bureau

File image for representation. | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

In a surprising move, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) decided to “freeze” the visas of two Indian journalists based in Beijing, indicating that more “counter measures” could follow against other Indian journalists, unless New Delhi offers reciprocal visa and tenure terms to Chinese journalists in India.

On Tuesday, a Chinese MFA official informed The Hindu’s Beijing correspondent Ananth Krishnan as well as the Prasar Bharati correspondent Anshuman Mishra, both of whom are presently in India, that they should not return to China as their journalistic visas had been “frozen”.

‘Counter-measures’

Two other journalists belonging to the news agency PTI and the Hindustan Times, who are at present in China, have been informed that the MFA is considering its options and “counter measures” against what it claims is India’s unfair treatment of Chinese journalists. China is reportedly demanding more visas for its correspondents to cover India. It is also asking for current visa tenures, that need to be renewed every three months, to be increased to 12-month visas, as the Chinese MFA provides Indian journalists with year-long visas.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The MEA declined to comment formally on the move. However, sources denied that India had taken any action against Chinese journalists in the recent past. They said that many Chinese reporters based in Delhi had left during the Covid pandemic and not returned, and it was “factually incorrect” to suggest any “measures” that merited “counter-measures” had been employed against them. MEA sources also pointed out that there are still some Chinese journalists with valid Indian visas, who could report from India if they so wished. In addition, the sources said that Chinese journalists had been facilitated to cover the G-20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Delhi and a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting in Varanasi.

From about a dozen correspondents a decade ago, there were only about four Chinese journalists based in India by the end of 2022. In 2016, India had expelled three journalists belonging to State media network Xinhua after security agencies accused them of “indulging in activities beyond their journalistic brief”. Since then, the rift in India-China ties has grown, especially after the standoff between the armies of the two countries over Chinese troops’ transgressions along the Line of Actual Control in April 2020.

The matter is reportedly now being discussed between the Indian Embassy in Beijing and the Chinese MFA.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US